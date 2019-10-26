 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Troll Harbhajan Singh For His Golf Skills

Updated: 26 October 2019 21:54 IST

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh trolled Harbhajan Singh after the off-spinner posted pictures of him playing golf.

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Troll Harbhajan Singh For His Golf Skills
Harbhajan Singh posted a picture with Kapil Dev on Instagram. © Instagram

Harbhajan Singh, India's most successful off-spinner, showcased his skills as a golfer by posting pictures with former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday. "Thanks Kapil Paji couldn't play cricket with you but glad I played golf with you today..Enjoyed myself," Harbhajan Singh wrote on his Instagram post. Soon after, India captain, Virat Kohli posted a hilarious comment in Punjabi on the off-spinner's post. "In the last picture, you must have swung the golf stick blindly," Kohli said. Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket, also chipped-in and left a funny comment on Harbhajan's post.

0cdgtdi8

Photo Credit: Instagram

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were in news recently as the duo questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to not have a reserve day for the knockouts of the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Again an unfortunate result for Punjab against TN  in the Vijay Hazare tournament, again Punjab cruising and game abandoned due to bad weather,  and on points we don't go to semis ! Why don't we have a reserve day ? Or is it domestic tournament it doesn't really matter ? @BCCI," Yuvraj Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

"Sick rule why not reserve day for these tournaments @BCCI must look into this and change it," Harbhajan also questioned the Indian cricket board on Twitter.

Harbhajan and Yuvraj expressed their disappointment after Punjab were knocked out of the tournament after their match against Tamil Nadu ended in a no result due to rain in Bengaluru.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Harbhajan Singh Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh posted pictures with Kapil Dev
  • Virat Kohli trolled Harbhajan Singh for his golf skills
  • Yuvraj Singh also chipped-in with a funny comment on Harbhajan's post
Related Articles
Aakash Chopra Posts Video Of A Girl Emulating Harbhajan Singh
Aakash Chopra Posts Video Of A Girl Emulating Harbhajan Singh's Bowling Action. Watch
Yuvraj Singh Questions No "Reserve Day" Provision In Vijay Hazare Trophy After Punjab
Yuvraj Singh Questions No "Reserve Day" Provision In Vijay Hazare Trophy After Punjab's Exit
Virender Sehwag Turns 41, Comes Up With Witty Replies To Birthday Wishes
Virender Sehwag Turns 41, Comes Up With Witty Replies To Birthday Wishes
Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Yuvraj Singh In Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Yuvraj Singh In Harbhajan Singh's Throwback Picture
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly's Former Teammates Likely To Attend Dinner Organised By Cricket Association of Bengal
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.