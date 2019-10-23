 
Aakash Chopra Posts Video Of A Girl Emulating Harbhajan Singh's Bowling Action. Watch

Updated: 23 October 2019 16:49 IST

Aakash Chopra posted a video on Twitter where a girl can be seen bowling in an action which is similar to Harbhajan Singh's as well as Jasprit Bumrah.

Aakash Chopra, former India opener, who was working as an expert for the official broadcasters of the series between India and South Africa, took to Twitter to share a video of a girl mimicking Harbhajan Singh's bowling action on Wednesday. "Hey @harbhajan_singh, looks like you're her inspiration....like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country," Aakash Chopra tweeted. In the video posted by the former India cricketer, a girl can be seen bowling with an action which is similar to Harbhajan Singh and also had bits of Jasprit Bumrah.

Watch the video here:

Harbhajan Singh recently took a dig at South Africa for their dismal performance in the recently concluded Test series against India.

Last week, responding to a post by former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes, Harbhajan Singh made a cheeky comment and asked Rhodes to come and bat for the visitors to strengthen their batting. "Can you play the last Test in Ranchi SA need some batting Jonty," Harbhajan said.

India will next take on Bangladesh in a three-match Twenty20 International series after which both teams will compete in a two-match Test series that will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Aakash Chopra Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Highlights
  • Aakash Chopra posted video of a girl emulating Harbhajan's bowling style
  • Harbhajan recently took a dig at South Africa for their dismal show
  • India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi
