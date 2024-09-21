England bowling great Stuart Broad has looked back at arguably the lowest point of his cricket career, and made a rather hilarious admission about it. In one of the most iconic moments in T20 cricket, Broad was smashed for six sixes in an over by India's Yuvraj Singh during the 19th over of a match in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Looking back on it for the first time in 17 years, Broad admitted that Yuvraj could've hit seven sixes in a row were it not for a slip-up by the umpire.

Watching back the highlights of the over on Sky Sports, Broad cheekily said that it could've been seven sixes had the umpire noticed one of the balls being a no-ball.

After being hit for three sixes in the first three balls from over the wicket, Broad had chosen to bowl his fourth from around the wicket, hoping to get a different result. However, Broad bowled a full toss that Yuvraj whacked over point for six.

Looking back, Broad felt that the ball could've been called for a waist-high no ball, and then joked that Yuvraj could've hit him for a seventh six had it been called so.

"I've never watched that back, but I must admit, I got lucky to get away with a no ball," Broad told former England captain Michael Atherton on Sky Sports.

"It could've been seven sixes!" the two joked after that.

Broad also admitted that he had never seen the footage of the six sixes back before this.

"I've never watched it. So thank you for the opportunity 17 years on," he told Atherton.

In the historic game, India would end up winning by 18 runs. Yuvraj would go on to play another incredible knock of 70 off 30 balls against Australia in the semis, as India ended up winning the inaugural T20 World Cup.