Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Manchester United's Comeback Win Enthusiastically, Twitter Loves It

Updated: 06 March 2018 10:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh was awake late cheering Manchester United on as they took on Crystal Palace in a Premier League match away from home.

Yuvraj Singh is among quite a few Indian cricketers who follow football diligently and it is no secret that the stylish southpaw is a big Manchester United fan. Yuvraj was even once pictured with Zaheer Khan, batting great Sunil Gavaskar and his son Rohan watching a Community Shield match between the Red Devils and Wigan Athletic at Wembley. On Monday night, Yuvraj was awake late cheering his team on as they took on Crystal Palace in a Premier League match away from home at Selhurst Park.

Yuvraj was in high spirits. He first egged Manchester United and then after the match went gaga and celebrated the Red Devils' comeback win with great enthusiasm.

Fans on Twitter, most of them Manchester United supporters, showed their surprise at Yuvraj following the Old Trafford club.

A few others, surely fans of opposition Premier League clubs, tried to troll the Indian cricketer.

Manchester United had a poor first half that saw them fall two goals behind relegation-threatened Crystal Palace. But a sterling comeback in the second half, saw the English giants win the match 3-2.

Chris Smalling got one back for United and Romelu Lukaku equalised with 14 minutes remaining and Nemanja Matic completed the dream comeback with a stoppage-time winner.

Matic scored for the first time since his move from Chelsea last year with a blistering blast from the edge of the area.

With the win, Manchester United moved back above Liverpool into second place in the Premier League and within 16 points of runaway leaders Manchester City.

Highlights
  • Yuvraj is a Manchester United fan
  • Yuvraj tweeted after Manchester United's win over Palace
  • Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-2
