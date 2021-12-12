Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday and also shared an "outrageous" anecdote from his former teammate's playing days. The Team India Test skipper posted on Instagram Stories to wish Yuvraj and thanked him for everything. The 33-year-old also revealed how the former all-rounder had made him comfortable in the Indian dressing room. "I had come in from the U-19 World Cup. He welcomed me very nicely and made me comfortable, started joking around with me. We liked similar kind of food", Kohli said.

"We are both Punjabis, love Punjabi music, getting nice clothes, shoes and all these kinds of things that have remained common over the years."

Kohli also opened up about an incident when Yuvraj made some Indian cricketers fall "down laughing on the floor".

"We used to go out and do quite a bit of shopping together. I mean in a group obviously so the likes were quite similar. We were in Dambulla. It was a couple of days off before a match and literally at 3 or 3:30 in the morning he goes, we are going to ride these bicycles to Colombo and I clearly remember we all fell down laughing on the floor because it's just outrageous. We had a match in two days time", he quipped.

"Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa. Lots of peace, happiness and prosperity to you and lots of love always and my best wishes to you", he concluded.

Kohli was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's fulltime white-ball captain. The RCB cricketer still remains as the national side's red-ball skipper.