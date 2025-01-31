Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels pacer Akash Deep will find it hard to get back into the Test side in the near future. Ashwin, who retired last month during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, explained how bowlers don't get enough backing in India, whereas in Australia things are different. Speaking at AWS AI Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, Ashwin explained why India is far behind Australia as a cricketing powerhouse. Ashwin rued over the fact that bowlers tend to get sidelined after a few bad outings, unlike the batters; who don't get the same treatment.

"It is an unfair world. The batters get cocooned, but the bowlers don't. You will find Akash Deep not playing another Test match because he didn't get enough wickets in Australia. But you will never find another batter who hasn't made enough runs not playing another game for India. That's exactly why Australia is a dominant force in world cricket and Indians aren't," said Ashwin.

On the contrary, Ashwin explained why Australia are far ahead of India in terms of recognising their strengths, which is the main reason why they always manage to perform at big events.

"Even though we have everything, I still think Australia are a dominant force because they know where their roots are and they know bowlers are their main guys who will win Test matches and tournaments. The day we get there, bowlers will start consuming data way better than they do," he added.

Ashwin pulled down the curtains on his illustrious Test career after taking 537 wickets in 106 Test matches. He also registered 156 ODI wickets in 116 matches and 72 wickets in 65 T20I appearances.

Talking about his final Test appearance, Ashwin played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket.