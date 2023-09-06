Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that one has to take tough calls while selecting players for the big tournaments like World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming marquee event that is set to be hosted in India in October-November this year. While fit-again KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah made it to the team for the world event, players like Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tilak Varma were excluded.

While backing a healthy selection headache, Rohit explained that players are selected on their the basis of their form and talent, besides keeping the opposing teams in mind.

"It is not a bad thing when people are fighting for their spots. The challenges increase and it (the selection) gets harder. But we have to see who is in form, who the opposition is and which player can benefit the most in those circumstances," said Rohit during the press conference that took place on Tuesday to announce India's 2023 Cricket World Cup squad.

"It happens all the time. We have seen in cricket that you have to make tough choices to ensure the team gets what it needs," the India skipper added.

For World Cup, Hardik Pandya has been appointed the deputy of captain Rohit. India have decided to go ahead with three spinners in Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Advertisement

In the wicketkeeping department, KL Rahul and youngster Ishan Kishan have been picked. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj - the three pacers have been picked to look after the pace department with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in support.