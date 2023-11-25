The discussion about the T20I future of two veteran India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continues to hog limelight. After the end of India's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, the topic is getting more attention. It is worth noting that both the batters have not played a T20I for India since the side's 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup in November last year. There is not doubt that the Indian cricket team is looking to include as many youngsters in the T20I team as possible but Rohit and Kohli's sublime forms in ODI cricket have kept them in strong contention for the T20 mega event in 2024.

While giving his take on the T20I future of the two players, Pakistan great Wasim Akram said India will be needing them the duo in the T20 World Cup next year.

"T20 World Cup is just a few months away. I will pick both. They will be the main players for India, no doubt about it. You need a little bit of experience in T20. You cannot solely rely on young guys," Wasim Akram told Sportskeeda.

Hardik Pandya has been leading the team in Rohit's absence in T20Is. The likes of Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh have done well in the absence of Rohit and Kohli.

However, Akram is not the only former cricketer, who is backing Rohit and Kohli to continue playing T20Is for India.

While Rohit, 36, and Kohli, 35, are not getting any younger, former India pacer Ashish Nehra also believes age shouldn't be the only criteria to determine their future.

India are currently playing a five-match T20I series against Australia. As Hardik has not been picked for the series due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the team in his absence.