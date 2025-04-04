India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's sudden decision to switch from Mumbai to Goa grabbed headlines on Wednesday. Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body swiftly accepted his request. Jaiswal's shock move will see the left-handed 23-year-old play for Goa from the 2025-26 season where he could be appointed captain, though it is yet to be understood how much time he would be able to give to the state side given the packed international calendar.

In an interview, Jaiswal revealed that he is shifting to Goa due to new opportunities. "It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," Jaiswal told The Indian Express. "Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it."

However, a report in India Today, has made some interesting claims regarding the likely reason behind Jaiswal's departure. A report in the publication said 'people close to the situation' have said that the young left-handed batter was not happy with the 'constant scrutiny' in Mumbai set-up.

The report went on to claim that the relationship between Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai First-Class captain) was 'untenable'. It claimed the 'friction' between the two Indian cricket team players started in 2022 when Rahane had sent off Jaiswal for sledging in a match. Jaiswal had struck a double century — 265 off 323 balls with 30 fours and four sixes in the second innings of the game but on the final day of the clash the West Zone skipper sent him off the field for excessively sledging South Zone batter Ravi Teja.

The report also said there was 'constant questioning' about Jaiswal's shot selection. The 'final straw' was when Jaiswal was criticised by the Mumbai team management after a poor outing in a Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir match. Mumbai coach Omkar Salvi and Rahane apparently questioned the commitment of Jaiswal. The report claimed 'people close to the situation' said an angry Jaiswal even kicked the kitbag of captain Rahane.

A PTI report also indicated the same thing mentioning Jaiswal's rift with a 'senior player'. "It is also believed Jaiswal's decision to move to Goa could be due to his displeasure with the Mumbai team management," the news agency report said.

"In the contest against J&K last season, sources said Jaiswal had a rift with a senior member of the side in the second innings after the latter questioned his shot selection as Mumbai were battling to save the game. In reply, Jaiswal shot back at the senior questioning his shot in the first innings."

With PTI inputs