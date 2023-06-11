The dismissal of Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia has been the subject of multiple debates. Gill was caught in the slips by Cameron Green off Scott Boland's bowling but replays showed that the ball touched the ground when the fielder made impact. The on-field umpires were not sure about the incident but the third umpire decided to give him out resulting in a massive controversy. Several experts were not pleased with the decision and even Gill took to social media to post a screenshot of the catch. The International Cricket Council also tweeted pictures of the catch along with the caption - "That Cameron Green catch!"

The post was not taken kindly by a majority of cricket fans who expressed their anger at the decision.

Into the final day of their second ICC World Test Championship final, the Indian team has its back stacked against the wall, chasing a 'record' target of 444 runs against Australia at the Oval.

With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still in the middle, the subcontinent giants will step into the field to beat all odds to clinch the "Ultimate Test" trophy that they failed to against New Zealand two years ago. With Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara back in the hut, the onus is on Kohli and Rahane to stand up and deliver.

After batting excellently in both innings, Australia gave a massive target of 444 runs for India to chase. Indian batters will create history if they achieve this total successfully as it will be the largest run chase by any team in the history of Test cricket.

On day five, India's reliable batting duo Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will continue their innings. Virat is batting at 20(59)* and Rahane is at the crease with 44(60)*.

In 65 innings, this duo have scored 3,613 runs at an average of 58.27. They have ten-century stands and 17 half-century stands. Their best partnership is 365.

