Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Steve Smith and Alex Carey will resume the Australian innings at 330 for 3 as the side will aim to put more pressure on Sri Lanka on Day 3 in the ongoing second and final Test at Galle International Stadium. Commanding centuries from Smith and Carey on Day 2 gave Australia a dominating lead at stumps. Australia, leading by 73 runs, were poised to post a mammoth first-innings total, with Smith and Carey stitching together an unbroken 259-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sri Lanka's bowlers showed some early flair but the spinners struggled to get the same fizz off the surface once the ball lost its bite, and Smith exploited the gap. (Live Scorecard)