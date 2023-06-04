Out of all the top stars who are in the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship final, one batter who will be closely watched is Shubman Gill. The last year has been a stellar time for the dashing opener. Be it Tests, ODIs, T20Is, or even the recently-concluded IPL, Gill has proven that he is the next big thing in world cricket. Naturally, the expectations are high from the 23-year-old as the WTC final draw near. This time India will face Pat Cummins' Australia for a shot at ending their decade-long ICC title drought. However, ahead of the final, Australia great and former India coach, Greg Chappell has pointed out a few areas which might be troublesome for Gill.

"I have seen a little bit of him. I have seen him in Australia. The one thing that India has done well, probably any other team in world cricket, is that their developing players have played a lot of cricket. They have sure, they have played a lot of overseas cricket. So Shubman has played a lot of cricket," Gregg Chappell said in an interview on 'Backstage With Boria'.

"He has been to England before. He will struggle like anyone in English conditions if the Australians bowl well. The bowlers who will trouble him mostly are the ones who have extra pace like Mitchell Starc. The extra pace gets good players out. The extra bit of bounce also gets good players out and I think if Hazlewood is fit to play then he can be a problem for Shubman. If Hazlewood doesn't play then Boland will most likely play and he's another bowler who can trouble anyone. He bowls a good line. He bowls a very good length can be in English conditions.

"I don't wanna go into too much detail but I'm sure the Australians must have seen a couple of things that I have seen. There are little things that Shubman does a few things early in his innings that makes him vulnerable to that length around off stump and if the ball bounces a little bit extra, I think he will susceptible to nicking off behind the wicket. That will be an area that the Australians will focus on. But he's a very good player. If they don't bowl well, he will punish them."

This is India's second World Test Championship final. In the 2021 final, India lost to New Zealand.