The Indian cricket team boasts of some of the biggest superstars in the sport. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, etc. are some of the finest players in the world at present. Others like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, etc. have ruled the roost in the past. On occasions, rumours of there being 'ego clashes' in the Indian team have emerged. When Shikhar Dhawan was asked about such cases in the current Indian team, he said that having clashes of egos is a 'human thing'.

"It's a very human and normal thing to have egos. We are together for (almost) 220 days. Sometimes there are misunderstandings between people. It's the same with us as well. I am not speaking about Rohit (Sharma) or Virat (Kohli), but a general thing," Dhawan said in an interview with Sports Tak.

The opening batter refused to single out Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while discussing the topic but said that a group of people that stay with each other so much are bound to have such issues arise on occasions.

"We have a 40-member team, which includes support staff and managers. There could be some clashes and times when you are not happy with someone. It happens. And why not? When things improve, the love also increases," he added.

Dhawan also spoke about losing his place in the Indian ODI team to Shubman Gill. The southpaw admitted that even if he was the selector, he would've picked Gill over himself.

"I feel the way Shubman is (playing). Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit and I wasn't... If I were the selector then definitely would have give the chance to Shubman. Would have selected Shubman over Shikhar," he said.