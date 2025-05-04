Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their dominating run in the ongoing edition of the IPL with a thrilling two-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a whopping total of 213/5 in 20 overs. Later, CSK nearly went across the line but pacer Yash Dayal defended 15 runs in the last over and snatched a memorable win for RCB. Apart from this thrilling encounter, the match also had an interesting moment when CSK skipper MS Dhoni took the bat gauge from the on-field umpire's hand.

The incident took place in the 17th over of CSK's chase when Dhoni walked-in to bat after Lungi Ngidi's dismissal. As Dhoni came in, the umpire took out the gauge but the CSK skipper's bat failed the test. Seeing this, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter took the gauge the measured the bat by himself.

Although the gauge did not pass through Dhoni's bat cleanly, he still got a nod from the on-field umpire to continue.

As per the rule, Equipment in T20I Playing Conditions document, a legal cricket bat should pass the gauge, whose dimensions are: 2.68 inches in total depth, 4.33 inches of width, and 1.61 inches of edges. The curve of a legal bat, as per the gauge, needs to be within 0.20 inches.

Talking about the match, RCB climbed to the top of the points table with this win as they now have a total of 16 points after 11 matches and are almost on the verge of playoffs qualification.

On the other hand, it was yet another heartbreak for the five-time champions, who have already been knocked out from the playoffs race.

"When I went into bat, with the kind of deliveries and the runs needed, I felt I should've converted a couple more shots to ease the pressure. I take the blame. They got off to a good start, in between we pulled it back, but Romario Shepherd was brilliant. Whatever the bowlers bowled, he was able to get maximum runs," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation.