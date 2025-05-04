A fan called out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni over his captaincy, following the defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday. The fan was referring to Dhoni's decision to give the ball to Khaleel Ahmed in the penultimate over of RCB's innings. Romario Shepherd, who had just came out to bat, smashed Khaleel for 33 runs, powering RCB to a strong total of 213/5. Shepherd smashed four sixes and two boundaries in the over, before completing a 14-ball half-century in the next over.

The fan complained over the fact that Dhoni didn't give the over to Sam Curran, a decision which proved costly in the end as CSK lost the match by three runs.

In the last over, the Chennai side needed 15 runs to win, with Jadeja and MS Dhoni on the crease. On the first three balls, Yash Dayal gave just two runs and took Dhoni's wicket.

Following Dhoni's wicket, left-hand batter Shivam Dube came out. He slammed his first ball out of the park, which was a no-ball, too.

After this no-ball, the equation was six off three, where Dayal held his nerve and gave away just four runs on the last three balls of the 20th over.

Yash Dayal snapped one wicket in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 41 runs at an economy of 10.20.

Speaking on Yash Dayal's performance at the post-match presentation, RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik said, "Good choice of words there - work ethic. He is right up there with some of the best that is there in India, the one thing that you see with the young crop of cricketers is how much they work hard behind the scenes, Yash is someone who is very diligent, comes to meeting with a paper and writes down everything that he wants to do, the execution might be up and down at times, but one thing you will not get less from him is effort."

