Virat Kohli shattered Indian Premier League (IPL) records book on Saturday after smashing 62 (33) in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s narrow win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It was Kohli's fourth consecutive half-century of IPL 2025, and a record seventh in this season's tournament. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Irfan Pathan slammed critics for questioning Kohli's intent in the previous match, where he scored a slow 47-ball 51 in a low-scoring game. Pathan highlighted how Kohli can not only anchor the innings but also be aggressive whenever he wants.

"He can anchor the innings, like he did last game with a strike rate close to 100. He can go aggressive, like today with a strike rate of 187. He is true champion in white ball cricket. He is Virat Kohli!" Pathan posted on X.

Kohli's rollicking 62 (33), laced with five boundaries and five towering maximums, was enough to rewrite a few chapters in the history book. His record-shattering outing shrouded in belligerence and his trademark shot, was his fourth consecutive 50-plus score for RCB in the cash-rich league.

Kohli also crossed the 300 sixes mark for RCB. With another five maximums under his belt, he now boasts 304 sixes for the Royal Challengers.

This was Kohli's second attempt at the feat for the Royal Challengers, having done so in 2016. Kohli's sizzling 62 marked his 10th 50-plus score against Chennai, the highest by any player in IPL history. He breezed past the iconic opening trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and David Warner, who boast nine 50-plus scores each against the Super Kings.

With another story of dominance against the Super Kings, Kohli now boasts 1,146 runs against Chennai in the IPL, the highest by any player against a team. He bettered David Warner's 1,134 against Punjab Kings.

Virat's effortless masterclass laid the foundation for Bengaluru to post 213/5 on the board. In reply, CSK fell short of the target by just two runs despite Ayush Mhatre's brilliant knock of 94 (48).

