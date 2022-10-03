Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team, which finished runners-up to Australia in 2020, will look to win its maiden ICC crown when it participates in the T20 World Cup in South Africa next year. The ICC released the schedule and the groups for the 10-team tournament on Monday. India have been grouped along with arch rivals Pakistan, West Indies, England and Ireland in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final. The summit clash will take place on February 26th in Newlands Cape Town.

"Bangladesh and Ireland complete the list of participating teams, joining Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, which will be a spectacular celebration for everyone to be a part of.

"The final match schedule was released on Monday in a uniquely African event at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with ICC Ambassador Mithali Raj attending the launch. The T20 World Cup, which is a ground-breaking opportunity for cricket in South Africa, will look to be the most inclusive and accessible cricket tournament ever played in the country, forming part of back-to-back World Cups that will leave a legacy to grow girls' and women's participation.

"The Western Cape will play host to a bumper opening weekend of the Women's T20 World Cup. Boland Park will host the first double-header, with England and the West Indies in action in the early match, followed by defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand. The four sub-continent sides will headline the second double-header at Newlands on Sunday as India take on Pakistan and Bangladesh face Sri Lanka," the official ICC release stated.

(With ICC inputs)