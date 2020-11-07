Story ProgressBack to home
Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas Beat Trailblazers By 2 Runs
Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 2 runs in the third game of the Women's T20 challenge at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground, to qualify for the final.
The Supernovas bowlers ensured a disciplined performance in a must-win match.© BCCI/IPL
Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the third game of the Women's T20 challenge at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground on Saturday. With the win, Supernovas, who lost to Velocity in the opening encounter, have qualified for the final which will be played at the same venue on Monday. Mitali Raj-led Velocity, after suffering a big defeat at the hands of Trailblazers on Thursday, missed out on the final due to a poor net run-rate.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2020, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.