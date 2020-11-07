Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the third game of the Women's T20 challenge at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground on Saturday. With the win, Supernovas, who lost to Velocity in the opening encounter, have qualified for the final which will be played at the same venue on Monday. Mitali Raj-led Velocity, after suffering a big defeat at the hands of Trailblazers on Thursday, missed out on the final due to a poor net run-rate.

More to follow...