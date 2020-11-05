Story ProgressBack to home
Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Trailblazers Beat Velocity By Nine Wickets In Sharjah
Trailblazers beat Velocity by 9 wickets.© BCCI
Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in Sharjah in Match No. 2 of Women's T20 Challenge 2020. Chasing a paltry target of 48 runs, Trailblazers romped to victory in just 7.5 overs. Velocity were bowled out for 47 runs in 15.1 overs.
More to follow...
