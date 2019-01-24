 
Twitter War As Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Vaughan Squabble Over "Bizarre" England Team Selection

Updated: 24 January 2019 19:04 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar commented on England's "bizarre" team selection and Michael Vaughan was not amused.

England restricted the Windies to 264 for eight at stumps. © AFP

Even though England took control of the first Test against the Windies by the end of the first day's play in Barbados, the team selection upset former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar. "Curran plays ahead of Broad. England at it again - Bizarre selections," Manjrekar said in a tweet on Thursday. Seasoned fast bowler James Anderson claimed four wickets as England restricted the Windies to 264 for eight at stumps. Ben Stokes took three wickets, while Moeen Ali contributed with a dismissal of John Campbell (44).

Among mixed response from the fans on social media, Manjrekar received a disagreeable comment from former England captain Michael Vaughan. He reminded Manjrekar of England's achievement with this line-up in the recent past at home.

"Sanjay ... I think you are forgetting this England team that are at it again beat India 4-1 and then beat Sri Lanka 3-0 away from home last year," Vaughan said on Twitter.

Manjrekar was not impressed with Vaughan's comment and came back with his own rejoinder, claiming that all stated achievements are "short term success" that will not help the team in a long run.

"Not forgetting at all. It's despite their strange selections that they won. Short term success is never a good indicator. Just one ICC title for a team that played its first international in 1877 tells you something," Manjrekar tweeted.

England shocked both the fans and critics on Wednesday after they dropped experienced fast bowler Stuart Broad. The visitors decided to play an extra spinner in Adil Rashid after the Windies opted to bat.

In the absence of Broad, Sam Curran shared the new cherry with Anderson but neither managed to strike early. Anderson impressed with the second new ball and took four wickets, while Curran remained wicket-less on the opening day.

Highlights
  • Sanjay Manjrekar was upset with England's team selection
  • Manjrekar received a disagreeable comment from Vaughan
  • England dropped Stuart Broad and decided to play an extra spinner
