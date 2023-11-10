Former India captain and current Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly provided a huge update on the health of Rishabh Pant. It is worth noting that Pant met with a horrific car crash in late December last year. The southpaw suffered serious injuries in the accident. While he has remained out of competitive cricket since then, Pant has started training of late. Ganguly has now assured that Pant, who plays for DC in Indian Premier League (IPL), will play the upcoming season of the T20 extravaganza.

Delhi Capitals have stared their training for IPL 2024 but Pant is currently not pracising with the team, informed Ganguly.

"Rishabh Pant is in good shape. He will play from next season. He will not practice now. He is here till 11th November. We had a discussion about the team with Pant as he is the captain of the team, considering the upcoming auctions," Ganguly told India Today.

Pant is not a part of the Indian cricket team at Cricket World Cup 2023 as he failed to recover in time for the mega event.

Talking about Team India, it is unbeaten at the ongoing mega event by winning 8 out of 8 matches with its most recent victory coming against another dominant side South Africa.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja shone as India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in a top-of-the-table clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata last week.

Virat Kohli scored a world record-equalling century (101 not out) on his 35th birthday as India posted a big total of 326 for 5 on the tricky wicket in Kolkata after opting to bat first. Rohit Sharma also played a blistering 40-run knock off only 24 balls, contributing to India's total.

In reply, Ravindra Jadeja returned a five-wicket haul (5 for 33) as India bundled out the Proteas for 83.