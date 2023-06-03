The Indian men's and women's cricket teams got new jerseys on Thursday, which have been designed by BCCI's new kit sponsors Adidas. This time around, India will have distinctively separate designs of jerseys for ODIs and T20Is. The men's Indian cricket team will wear the newly designed jerseys starting from the World Test Championship final against Australia, that begins at The Oval from June 7. Ahead of their first assignment, the BCCI have shared an advertisement, where both men and women's team players donned the new jersey.

BCCI shared the ad on its official Twitter handle, featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others from the men's team while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur represented the women's team. All the players were seen wearing the new jersey in a high-octane ad.

"It will make you feel like a king but will also remind that nothing is bigger than the game," said Kohli in the video.

BCCI last month announced Adidas as the kit sponsor. "The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men's, women's & youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals," the BCCI said in a statement.

In addition to the Men's & Women's Senior National Cricket Team, adidas will also kit the India "A" Men's and Women's National Team, India "B" Men's and Women's National Team, India U-19 Men's and Women's National Team, their coaches, and staff.