ndia batter Suryakumar Yadav once again proved his mettle with a fiery knock of 69 runs in 36 balls in the third and final T20I match against Australia on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Suryakumar, along Virat Kohli, stitched a partnership of 104 runs, to help Team India chase down the target of 187 with six wickets in hand. With this win, the Rohit Sharma-led side also clinched the three-match T20 series 2-1. Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria lavished praised on Suryakumar and stated that he will surpass everybody to become one of the greatest batters of all time.

"I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I. He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kanera also lauded Kohli for maintaining a steady partnership with Suryakumar, at the crucial time when Team India had lost the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

"A lot of people have been saying that Virat Kohli is Adam Zampa's bunny. But Kohli took him to the cleaners this time. He was exceptional. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dismissed early, Kohli and Yadav steadied the ship, making the most of the opportunity. Kohli guided Yadav well, and there was a clear understanding between them. The Australian bowlers had no answers against these two batters. If they continue to bat this way, India will surely overpower every team in the T20 World Cup," Kaneria said.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar and Kohli played knocks of 69 and 63 respectively as Team India chased down the target of 187 to win the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, Tim David and Cameron Green had scored 54 and 52 respectively to help Australia post 186/7 in 20 overs. For India, Axar Patel returned with three wickets.

Team India will next square off against South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday.