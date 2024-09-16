KL Rahul's animated chat with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjeev Goenka during a Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match this year has raised doubts over his future at the franchise. While LSG owner Goenka recently claimed that Rahul is a part of his family, the player's exit from the team remains a possibility, especially with a mega auction set to take place before the next season of the IPL. Among the teams linked with Rahul, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be a possible destination for the star batter.

For the unversed, Rahul and RCB have a history. The players played four seasons for the team between 2013 and 2016.

Having said that, Rahul recently interacted with an RCB fan. In a viral video, the fan confronted Rahul, who admitted that he was aware of the rumours linking him to his former team.

"Let's hope so," Rahul can be heard as saying in the video.

Last month, Goenka opened up on his bond with Rahul during Zaheer Khan's unveiling as their team mentor.

"Look, I've been meeting KL regularly over last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I've said we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out," Goenka told reporters.

"But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He's played a very important role. He's like family and will be family," he added.

When asked about player retention and captaincy, Goenka said they are yet to arrive at a decision and are waiting for the BCCI to release the rules regarding retention.

"We have all of September, October and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six, we have no clue," Goenka said.