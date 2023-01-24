England all-rounder Will Jacks has been a revelation in the ongoing SA20 tournament, and he once again showed his genius by emulating a legendary shot from Indian cricket team batsman Virat Kohli. Jacks, who is currently playing for Pretoria Capitals, looked completely in control against a MI Cape Town attack comprising of Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer. The youngster ended up scoring a 19-ball half century and during the innings, he heaved Archer for a massive six straight down the ground in a similar fashion as Kohli did during the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.

Will Jacks smashed fifty from just 19 balls against Archer, Rabada, Sam Curran.



What a knock, What a player.

Will Jacks is fire.🔥.#sat20league #RCBTwitter #WillJacks pic.twitter.com/vW51DwpvgZ — Ramesh (@Ramesh__ha) January 23, 2023

Wills took a couple of steps forward to meet the short-pitched ball and smashed it straight over the bowler's head – something that Kohli also did against Haris Rauf. The talent of the English batsman left the crowd stunned while commentator Mark Nicholas went on to call it the ‘shot of the week'.

Wills is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition with 270 runs and a phenomenal strike rate of over 200. Incidentally, he is also going to be teammates with Kohli in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.2 crore in the auction.

Wills was able to take Pretoria Capitals to a commendable total of 182 after the MI Capitals bowlers were able to pick up seven wickets in the last 13 overs.

In response, Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje were the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals while Adil Rashid claimed two wickets to guide Capitals to victory.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Federation's First Response Is Denial": Journalist On #MeToo Protests