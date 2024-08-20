Pakistan are all set to face Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series, with the first match being played from Wednesday in Rawalpindi. The two Tests against Bangladesh will mark the first assignment of Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's Test coach. On Monday, Pakistan announced their Playing XI for the first Test and they have benched their only spinner Abrar Ahmed from the team. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal slammed the Pakistan management for going ahead without any spinner.

Apart from Abrar, batter Kamran Ghulam has also been benched as the selectors have named them in the Pakistan Shaheens' squad, which will be squaring off against Bangladesh A on August 30.

The absence of Abrar means that Pakistan will be going ahead with a complete pace attack in the first Test. The only spin options left for Pakistan in their XI are all-rounder Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel.

Akmal criticised the selectors for not including a spinner. He even gave the example of India, stating that they will never going ahead in a Test match without Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin.

"With Jason Gillespie (Pakistan's Test head coach), we are talking about the Australian mindset. But can Australia play without Nathan Lyon? Will India play without Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja? No, they won't. You have Abrar, but you have shut down his confidence so much," Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

"Due to personal likes and dislikes, that boy (Abrar) has been ruined. His fitness and off-the-field issues were highlighted, and because of that, you've spoiled that boy and harmed Pakistan," he added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali are the top four pacers for Pakistan who will play against Bangladesh in the first Test match. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha will be the hosts' spin bowlers.

Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub will open for Pakistan, while captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam will be in action in the middle order.

(With ANI Inputs)