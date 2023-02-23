In Umran Malik, the Indian cricket team has got a tearaway pacer who can thrill with speed. The 23-year-old consistently clocks over 150 kph and has already played in ODIs and T20Is for India. He holds the record of fastest delivery in the Indian Premier League - 157 kph. He also recently achieved the highest speed by an Indian pacer in international cricket when he bowled a 156 kph delivery against Sri Lanka in an ODI. His progress is being widely followed, especially by cricketers from Pakistan too.

The latest pace sensation to emerge from Pakistan Super League (PSL) Ihsanullah has declared that he will bowl faster than Umran. "Will try. Umran Malik bowled at around 157 kph. I will try to bowl faster than that. Umran Malik Se Upar karunga (Will do more than Umran Malik). 160 kph karunga," he told paktv.tv.

The 20-year-old right-arm pacer from Khyber Agency, in the north-west of Pakistan, returned with a rich haul of 5/12 while playing for the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ihsanullah's victims included Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah. Apart from his devastating figures, Ihsanullah regularly clocked over 140 kph. The delivery with which he bowled Sarfaraz on the third ball of the six over was clocked at 150.3 kph.

Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed delved into the comparisons between Umran Malik and Haris Rauf. Javed feels Malik isn't 'as trained and as fit' as Pakistan's Rauf.

"Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell he bowls around 150 kmph but by the 7th or 8th over the speed drops to 138 kmph," Aqib said in a video shared by Events & Happenings Sports .

"Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial."

"The difference is the same as it is between Kohli and the rest of the batters."

