One of the most famous sports franchises in the world, Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. For 16 seasons in a row, the franchise hasn't been able to get its hands on the trophy despite possessing one of the finest squads in the league in most seasons. Yuzvendra Chahal, a player who spent 8 seasons with the franchise, was asked the perennial question 'Why RCB doesn't win the IPL title?' Chahal, trying to find the answer himself, gave an honest response.

"I've been trying to find answer to that question for 8 years," said Chahal in a chat on The Ranveer Show. The leg-spinner, who left RCB after the 2021 season, recalled the 2016 campaign where the franchise came the closest to winning the title, but lost the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"In 2016, we had the best chance as we had Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. We lost the final. We won 6 of the 7 games at last. I got my first purple cap in the Qualifier match against Delhi, just for two days. The equation was that if we lost, we'll be out of top 4 and if we won, we'll finish second.

"We won the match and went on to the final. We were playing at Chinnaswamy but lost the match by 8-10 runs. That hurt," said the veteran spinner.

When asked about the kinds of conversations that take place after unsuccessful seasons, he says there are always talks about what different can be done next season. But, if the team loses having played good cricket, it doesn't hurt as much.

"We do talk about what different we can do next year. When you lose after playing good cricket, it doesn't hurt as bad. One thing is losing after trying, the other is losing since the beginning.

"Once, we lost 6 matches on the trot, when we won the 7th match, we celebrated as if we won the title. Cricket also shows you these pictures. This time, Rajasthan was the best team and we couldn't even qualify. The things that are not in our hand, we don't think about that a lot," revealed the leg-spinner.