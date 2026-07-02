At just 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rewritten record books, dominated some of the finest bowlers in the world, and made the entire cricket world stand up and take notice. Despite his monumental talent and blitzkrieg at different levels of the game, the senior Indian team management has intentionally delayed fast-tracking him to his senior national debut. The one reason driving this decision is 'hierarchy'. In Indian cricket, the traditional pathway is sacred. Fast-tracking a 15-year-old straight to a senior international debut would completely disrupt the established hierarchy and send a complicated message to the rest of the domestic circuit.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan were pivotal in India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2026. Even if one or two of them fail to perform in a few matches, the management's faith in them and the long-term vision remain unshakable. Yes, it's true that Sooryavanshi's arrival has shaken not just the Indian but the world cricketing system.

In Ireland, temporary seats were arranged to increase the stadium's capacity. In England, some current players have been going gaga over the prospect of playing against Sooryavanshi, warning their bowlers to prepare for a 'first-ball six'. But so far, the teenager has only been seen warming the bench and carrying drinks for the team. Why?

The answer is that the Gautam Gambhir-led team management doesn't want to disrupt the system they have created, the structure they've built, or the hierarchy they have established in the team.

It was these rules that led India to become T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy winners under Gambhir. Even his assistant, Ryan ten Doeschate, made the protocols and processes clear when asked about Sooryavanshi's potential debut in England.

"He (Sooryavanshi) is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there is no doubt about that, but also Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way to win us the World Cup three months ago," ten Doeschate said, while also admitting that the boy from Bihar is ready to perform at the top level of Indian cricket.

India's newly-appointed T20I skipper, Shreyas Iyer, echoed ten Doeschate's sentiments, albeit in his own way, saying the first-choice players simply can't be asked to step aside for Sooryavanshi.

"Look, all the players in the team have performed well; it's not that only one individual has performed well," Iyer told reporters on the eve of the first T20I in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

"But we have to build that opportunity and security, so that each individual has confidence going forward into tournaments. The players who won the last World Cup definitely have an idea of how to play T20, and they have continuously been the main pillars of that format, so it's very important to back them," Iyer said.

The Chatter On The Other Side Of The Fence

While those within the Indian camp have kept the discussions and processes close to their chest, some legends of the game, like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, have been frustrated to see Sooryavanshi left on the bench for three consecutive matches since the UK tour started.

"For a month, I had been saying that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could have played both games because of his form... If you had to try a young player, these two matches were the ideal opportunity," Gavaskar told India Today.

"It will put him (Sooryavanshi) under more pressure whenever he gets an opportunity. But at 15 years of age, you don't think too much about pressure. He knows that if he gets the opportunity in the second or third game, he will have to deliver almost immediately. That's there," he added.

Shastri also held a similar stance. After the first T20I against England was washed out, the former India coach said that the 15-year-old "would've taken England's pants off" with his blitzkrieg in the middle.

"Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar (He should have played against Ireland). It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace; it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there. Now, whether he plays in England, I'm not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible," said Shastri on Sony Sports.

This isn't the first time that the Indian team and the experts aren't on the same page, it won't be the last time either.

(Sahil Bakshi is an Editor with NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author

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