Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Zaheer Khan has emerged as a top option to lead the BCCI selection committee if the board decides to not extend Ajit Agarkar's contract, according to a report by The Telegraph. Media reports suggest that VVS Laxman can be appointed Director of Cricket and the BCCI officials are likely to hold a meeting with Agarkar regarding his future once the Test series against Sri Lanka ends. The report claimed that Laxman was initially considered to replace Agarkar but he did not want to take up the position due to the amount of travelling involved. As a result, Laxman can be offered a brand new position while Zaheer can emerge as a top option depending on how the situation with Agarkar turns out.

"Another name that has cropped up as Agarkar's replacement is Zaheer Khan. The former pacer is being discussed if Agarkar fails to keep his job and Laxman is made director of cricket," the report said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers are set to meet selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar after India's Test series against Sri Lanka to discuss his future, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Agarkar will complete three years as chairman in September and is eligible for a one-year extension. The report claimed that the meeting will take place amid differences of opinion between the selectors and the BCCI regarding Rohit Sharma's future. While the selectors had reportedly informed Sharma that they were looking to replace him in the squad after the England series in July, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Sharma will "continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things".

The report further claimed that the BCCI wants the selectors to assess Sharma's future on a series-by-series basis in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, Saikia's comments reportedly left the selectors unhappy.

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