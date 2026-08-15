Former England batter Kevin Pietersen extended his greetings to India on Saturday, taking to X to celebrate his affection for the country and send a warm message to his Indian friends on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. Pietersen, who has enjoyed a long association with Indian cricket both as a player and commentator, used the occasion to express his fondness for the country and its people. His message centred on his personal connection with India, particularly the warmth he has experienced from Indians over the years.

“Happy Independence Day to every single one of my Indian friends! I love your country so much! I love all the kind people! Jai Hind!,” Pietersen wrote on X.

The former England captain has been a familiar presence in Indian cricket over the years, having played in the Indian Premier League and subsequently remained closely connected with the country through his work as a broadcaster and cricket analyst.

His message came as India marked its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with sporting personalities from across the world joining Indian athletes, cricketers and sporting organisations in extending their greetings.

While several messages on the occasion focused on India's journey since independence, national pride and the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle, Pietersen's post took a more personal route, placing his affection for the country and its people at the heart of his message.

The Englishman's association with India stretches back to his playing days, when he featured prominently in the country's cricketing landscape, including during his time in the IPL. His continued presence around Indian cricket has also seen him develop a strong connection with the country's fans.

Earlier in the day, former South African cricketer Graeme Smith had also shared his wishes via SA20, saying, “India has always been very special to me. I have some fond memories from my time playing cricket there, and what has always stayed with me is the warmth of the people, the richness of the culture and the extraordinary passion for cricket. India and South Africa share a very special friendship, and it has been incredible to see that relationship grow through the SA20, with so many Indian fans embracing the league. On India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians across the country and around the globe and celebrate the special bond between India and South Africa. Cricket has a unique ability to bring people together, and I hope the game continues to strengthen the connection between our two countries and bring our people even closer.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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