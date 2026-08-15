Australian cricket team legend Adam Gilchrist was left stunned after Travis Head's action on Day 3 of the first Test match against Bangladesh on Saturday. Head was clean bowled by Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud but before leaving the field, the Australia batter turned around to fix the bails on the stumps and then walked off the pitch. It was a highly unusual sight and Gilchrist could not contain his surprise on commentary. "Chopped on! Hasan Mahmud gets the job done again. It's the angled bat of Travis Head. This is extraordinary; I've never seen that in all my cricketing career. A batsman so disappointed, but turns around and sets the stumps back up," Gilchrist said. The video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

"I've never seen that in all my cricketing career."



Travis Head chopped on for a second time in this match, but his considerate move even caught Adam Gilchrist off guard. #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/LEKgbtbshq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets after claiming his 14th career five-wicket haul in the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, joining an elite group that includes three of his current teammates.

Hazlewood reached the landmark in his 26th over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz edged behind while attempting to drive on the up. The 35-year-old then completed his fourth Test six-wicket haul, and his first in nine years, when Ebadot Hossain was caught behind to bring Bangladesh's innings to an end.

Hazlewood has now joined Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the group of players who have each taken 300 Test wickets; they are the first Test bowlers in history to have four bowlers who have all played together and each taken at least 300 wickets.

Of Australia's nine bowlers who have reached that figure, only Glenn McGrath (21.64), Cummins (22.21) and Dennis Lillee (23.92) have bowling averages lower than Hazlewood's 24.02.

Talking about this achievement, Hazlewood admitted that he doesn't focus on milestones during his playing.

“You don't really think about those sort of milestones when you're playing,” Hazlewood told Kayo Sports after taking his 300th wicket. “I guess it's probably something you look back on at the end.”

“But I guess just to see the other names there, and I'm playing with three of them, so yeah, it's pretty cool.”

(With IANS inputs)

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