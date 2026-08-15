A terrible mix-up led to Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. During the 11th over of the Indian innings, KL Rahul knocked the delivery from Keshara Nuwantha towards the bowler and went for a single. However, in an attempt to stop the ball, Nuwantha knocked Jaiswal off balance on the non-strikers' end. The collision led to some confusion between the batters and both of them ended up at the non-striker's end. Prabath Jayasurya threw the ball to wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella who disloged the bails. Dickwella and Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva even had a chat about whether to appeal the dismissal or not.

However, the hosts decided to stay with the appeal and replays showed that Rahul had grounded his bat first, resulting in Jaiswal getting dismissed for 32 off 37 deliveries.

Cricketers love ball watching instead of seeing whether their partner can run or not



In June, a similar kind of run out happened when Gill was obstructed by the bowler.



Unfortunate Run-out for Jaiswal #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/hI0CbBJhOG — Prateek (@prateek_295) August 15, 2026

Shubman Gill won the toss as India opted to bat against Sri Lanka.

Both teams are eyeing crucial points across the two-test series for staying in contention for the 2027 World Test Championship final. India is currently in fifth place, while hosts Sri Lanka are sixth.

Sri Lanka opted for two fast bowlers and four spinners, including skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and left-arm spinner Sonal Dinusha, while 25-year-old off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha made his test debut.

First Pant at Lord's & Now jaiswal



Why it always the other batsman who gets run out with kl rahul, such a selfish player.pic.twitter.com/2WlEx8s9z1 — 𝐻𝟣𝟩 (@rishabhhive) August 15, 2026

India opted for three spinners along with two pacers – the same combination it played in its last match against Afghanistan in June. It has included three left-arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

Devdutt Paddikal came in for Sai Sudharsan, who is ruled out of this series due to a stress fracture injury. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out with a knee injury.

India is playing its 600th test on the day it celebrates its 80th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Galle International Stadium is hosting its 50th test. The pitch should aid batters on the first two days, with spin taking prominence as the game progresses.

(With AP inputs)

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