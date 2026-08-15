Sarfaraz Khan was not included in the playing XI as India went with a familiar line-up for the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. The visitors named a mostly unchanged playing XI from their last Test match against Afghanistan with Devdutt Padikkal replacing the injured Sai Sudharsan. India included three spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja - with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as the fast-bowling options. Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat. For Sri Lanka, Keshara Nuwantha was handed his Test debut.

"We're gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket and the weather also looks good, so hopefully it's gonna be a good day of cricket for us. We've gone with the same playing XI that we played the last match. We've got five bowlers, two fast bowlers and three spinners. Very big honor for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward," Gill said at the toss.

Sri Lanka also included Nishan Madushka, who came in for Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella will be the wicket-keeper for the hosts in absence of Kusal Mendis.

“It (pitch) looks good. I was hoping to bat as well. It's quite dry as well. Two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders, including me and Sonal Dinusha. To be part of this Test match, it's an iconic ground, and I'm very happy to play this match as well,” said captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

(With agency inputs)

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