India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul eye a solid start for India against Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium today. Earlier, visiting team captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat. With this contest, India have become the third team to reach the milestone of 600 Tests. The series opener also sees Galle become the first venue in Asia to host 50 Tests. Both teams need a 2-0 series sweep to have a realistic chance of staying in contention for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India are currently fifth in the WTC standings after four wins, four defeats and one draw from nine matches. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Scores and Updates:
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Maiden over from Lahiru!
This is a good start from Lahiru Kumara. He troubled KL Rahul with a combination of inswinging and outswinging deliveries. After missing the ball outside off stump on the first delivery, the Indian opener was careful throughout the over.
IND 4/0 (2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: FOUR!
This is a beautiful shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal to earn his first boundary. Asitha Fernando bowls it full on the line of leg stump, and the southpaw flicks it away for four through the deep mid-wicket region for four.
IND 4/0 (0.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Action begins!
Asitha Fernando gets ready with the new ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal will face him. KL Rahul is at the other end. Here we go.
Fernando begins with a short of length delivery outside off and Jaiswal defends it on the off side.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Keshara Nuwantha makes his debut
"Yeah, it (pitch) looks good. I was hoping to bat as well. It's quite dry as well. Nishan Madushka comes in for Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella will be keeping, and Keshara will be debuting today. Two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders, including me and Sonal Dinusha. [50th Test match in Galle] To be part of this Test match, it's an iconic ground, and yeah, I'm very happy to play this match as well," said Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Here's what Gill said -
"We're gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket and the weather also looks good, so hopefully it's gonna be a good day of cricket for us. We've gone with the same playing XI that we played the last match. We've got five bowlers - two pacers and three spinners. Very big honuor for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward," said India captain Shubman Gill.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Here are the playing XIs -
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India opt to bat against Sri Lanka!
India captain Shubman Gill wins the toss and opts to bat against Sri Lanka. He said it looks like a good batting wicket. Let's hope the visitors get off to a good start against the Lankan bowlers today. No debut for India.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Toss coming up next!
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar informs on-air that the pitch is good for batting. We have toss in just four minutes from now. Stay connected!
Sri Lanka's off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha is set to make his international debut. The 25-year-old has received his Test cap ahead of the match.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Sarfaraz likely to get a spot
Sarfaraz Khan is likely to replace Dhruv Jurel, who is dealing with a lean patch. Jurel scored his maiden Test century against the West Indies last year, but since then, he has managed to score just 98 runs at an average of 16.33 in seven innings. Additionally, he scored only 1 and 17 across the two innings in the three-day warm-up game.
A dip in Jurel's form must be on the selectors' minds, especially at a time when Sarfaraz, who usually batted at number six in the past, has made a return to the squad.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Gambhir under scrutiny
The string of failures for Team India and the subsequent exit of a bunch of support staff -- two assistant coaches and a fielding coach -- have made the need for rejuvenation for head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team immediate. This is not to say that Gambhir will be ousted immediately even if victory eludes the team in the island nations, but the corridors of power will certainly be abuzz some talk about the way forward in the red ball format.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rain threat over the game!
The weather forecast has claimed that it will be cloudy and breezy with high chances of rain today. Temperatures have been predicted to remain between 30-31 degree Celsius with Accuweather forecast predicting 90 per cent chance of precipitation and 92 per cent cloud cover.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India's predicted XI -
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Spin test awaits India!
A gruelling trial by spin awaits Indian batters in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka beginning here today with head coach Gautam Gambhir's standing as the country's red-ball in-charge relying heavily on its outcome.
Under Gambhir, India have been a near-infallible white-ball unit as revealed by their rampaging title-winning runs in the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.
But Test cricket paints a grim picture. Home whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa have put a hole in India's World Test Championship ambitions.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain.
Sri Lanka Squad: Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: 600th Test for India!
With their appearance in the game today, India will reach the milestone of 600 Test matches. They will become the third side to achieve the mark. England lead the table with 1,097 games, while Australia follow them with 883.