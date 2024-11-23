Rahul Dravid had an interesting journey as Indian cricket team coach. After quite a few near misses at the helm, Dravid tasted glory at the 2024 T20 World Cup with the Indian cricket team ending an 11-year ICC title drought in great fashion in the West Indies. That was Dravid's last tournament as India coach. Now, Dravid has joined Rajasthan Royals as coach. Come Sunday, RR and other IPL teams will engage in a tussle at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Like all teams, RR is also preparing hard for the auction.

However, being the Indian cricket follower that he is, Dravid could not stop but halt the preparation during Day 1 of the 1st India vs Australia Test. One member of RR team told him that Australia were six down, and suddenly Dravid's interest peaked.

Difficult to not keep up with scores when it's Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy pic.twitter.com/d9qUdkZDoh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 22, 2024

On Day 2, India captain Jasprit Bumrah deservedly got his 11th five-wicket haul while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell as Australia were bowled out for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite a stiff last-wicket resistance from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on the second day of the opening Test on Saturday.

The Indian team would be a touch disappointed that they couldn't get a handy lead, which seemed to be on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9. But Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and got the lead below 50 (46 runs), making it a contest of who bats better in the second innings.

The day began on a bright note as Bumrah (5/30 in 18 overs), bowling the second over of the day, got one to rear up from back of the length and Carey's edge carried at a good height to Rishabh Pant behind stumps.

The skipper's celebration was understated as he purposefully strode back to his bowling mark even before Nathan Lyon had arrived.

At the other end, Bumrah started the day with burly Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs) carrying on from where he had left off on the opening day.

Unlike on the opening day, the rookie speedster used more short balls, and one such well-directed delivery accounted for Lyon, who was pouched at gully by KL Rahul.

With PTI inputs