Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, put on a record partnership as Pakistan defeated England in the second match of the seven-match T20I series on Thursday at National Stadium in Karachi. Babar anchored the Pakistan chase with an unbeaten 110 from 66 balls, while Rizwan played complemented him with an unbeaten 88 off just 51 balls. Chasing a target of 200, Babar and Rizwan took the home with three balls to spare. While Rizwan has been in top form for the team, Babar's form had slightly dipped during the Asia Cup.

However, the Pakistan captain silenced his critics, and helped his team level the seven-match series 1-1.

While analysing Pakistan's run-chase, former India batter Aakash Chopra said that while Babar might be more skilful than his opening partner, Rizwan is more important, as far as their partnership is concerned.

"Watching highlights of last night's stellar run-chase by Pak...while there's no argument about who's more skillful between Babar and Rizwan, I strongly feel that it's the latter who's more important in their partnership. Especially in the PP overs. Thoughts/observations welcome," Chopra tweeted.

Watching highlights of last night's stellar run-chase by Pak...while there's no argument about who's more skilful between Babar and Rizwan, I strongly feel that it's the latter who's more important in their partnership. Especially in the PP overs. Thoughts/observations welcome — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2022

Notably, it was Rizwan who had taken the role of the aggressor early on in the innings, with Babar starting cautiously.

However, after completing his fifty, Babar accelerated the innings with his effortless power-hitting.

Talking about the match on Thursday, Moeen Ali's 55 not out and Ben Duckett's 43 helped England post 199/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan reached home with 3 balls to spare.

Promoted

Meanwhile, the victory breaks a run of three consecutive losses for Pakistan which had stretched from the Asia Cup.

Pakistan and England will square off in the third T20I of the seven-match series on Friday.