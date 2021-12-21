Australian men's cricketers Alex Carey and Wes Agar and women stars Ashleigh Gardner and Maitlan Brown put their cooking skills to test as they competed in a "Big BBQ Bash Challenge". Wicketkeeper-batter Carey and pacer Agar can be seen sporting the jersey of their Big Bash League (BBL) team Adelaide Strikers while Gardner and Brown were also wearing their Women's BBL team kit -- Sydney Sixers. Agar and Gardner teamed up to take on Carey and Brown in the cooking challenge.

BBL's official Twitter handle posted a video of the same where both the teams looked in competitive spirit as they were asked to make burgers.

In the video, Agar can be heard saying, "Watch and learn! Watch and learn" as he prepares the base of the patty.

Carey and Brown can be seen distracting the other team, with the former goofing around Agar and Gardner's cooking table.

Here is the video:

But who's gonna make the gravy?



Watch as Wes Agar and Alex Carey compete alongside @WBBL stars Ash Gardner and Maitlan Brown in The Big BBQ Bash Challenge - presented by @WeberBBQAusNZ! pic.twitter.com/MVhdJ52LbS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2021

The "Big BBQ Bash Challenge" was eventually won by the team of Carey and Brown.

Carey is currently part of the Australian team for the ongoing Ashes series against England. He had made his debut in the first match in Brisbane, which Australia won by 9 wickets.

Australia currently lead the five-match series 2-0 after thrashing England in the second Test in Adelaide by 275 runs on Monday.

The third Test will begin on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Wes Agar, on the other hand, is playing for the Strikers in the ongoing BBL season. The Strikers are currently fifth in the points table with one win out of three games. They face the Sixers later today at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, Gardner and Brown competed in the recently-concluded WBBL season with Sixers Women, finishing bottom of the points table with 9 points in 14 games.

The tournament was won by Perth Scorchers Women, who defeated the Strikers Women in the final last month.