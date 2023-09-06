Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid are two legends of Indian cricket. While Kumble has the most number of wickets among Indians in ODIs and Tests, Dravid's batting and , to some extent, his wicketkeeping has made him a ever-respected name in Indian cricket. Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team. On the other hand, Krishnamachari Srikkanth was a prominent member of Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup-winning team. Whereas Ravichandran Ashwin is among the leading wicket-takers among active cricketers.

The reason for taking the name of these cricketer from different eras at one go is that they all made it to a question in popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, "Which of these cricketers does not hold a degree in engineering?"

Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravichandran Ashwin were the options. Several social media users pointed out that Dravid was the right answer.

A question in KBC for 12,50,000 rs. pic.twitter.com/qYD8P1035c — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2023

Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid, in his pre-departure press conference ahead of the Asia Cup, said that the team management had locked their number four and number five slot for the ODI World Cup almost 18 months ago but injuries to three batters in quick succession threw a spanner.

Dravid said that injuries to the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant forced the team management to try out other players in the middle-order in recent times, and it was not experimenting just for the sake of it.

"The No 4 and 5 spots are discussed a lot and gives the impression that we didn't have clarity that who is going to be there. I could have told you 18-19 months ago who the three candidates for the two spots were," Coach Rahul Dravid said.

"It was always between Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. There was not doubt," Dravid said at India's pre-departure presser ahead of the Asia Cup.

"It's unfortunate that all three had injuries in the space of two months. What are the odds of that happening. All three guys pushing for those two spots, had serious injuries, had to go under the knife.

"So, you have to react to that, put other people in those positions and see who can do it. Just in case come a World Cup they are not fit. In that situation we tried a few people."

The former Indian captain added, "This word (experimentation) keeps getting thrown around without being thought through. It's not that we are experimenting for the sake of experimenting, sometimes there are specific reasons for it."