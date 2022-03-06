With the world mourning Shane Warne's death on social media, fans flooded to a cricket.com.au post on Twitter to celebrate the Australian legend's cricket career. The Australian cricket Twitter handle posted a video from 1999 when Warne was requested by England captain Alec Steward to make his way into the middle and help in calming a hostile MCG crowd. Tensions rose during the Australian innings when bottles and golf balls were thrown towards the England fielders from a section of the crowd. Play was also stopped at one point for nearly five minutes and garbage began to enter the boundary.

It was only after the intervention of a helmet-wearing Warne that the crowd calmed down and Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh hit the match-winning runs for Australia. The Aussies successfully chased down a target of 178 runs and defeated England at a packed MCG.

Here is the video of Warne calming down fans at a packed MCG in 1999:

A man of the people, Shane Warne calmed a hostile MCG crowd in this ODI against England in 1999. pic.twitter.com/Jm0TywyWTC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022

Reacting to the video, one fan lauded Warne and praised his hair style, bowling style.

"I'm very sad today Australia is our rivals forever , but I can't tell how much we love warney , from coping his bowling style to hair style to hair style simply devasted", the fan wrote.

I'm very sad today Australia is our rivals forever , but I can't tell how much we love warney , from coping his bowling style to hair style to hair style simply devasted. — Arpan Patra (@ArpanPatra14) March 5, 2022

"Can't digest the fact that Warne is no more. He is Indians favourite Aussie. Every 90s kid used to copy his action in ground. Spin wizard . Cricket world is poorer without him", another fan wrote.

Can't digest the fact that Warne is no more. He is Indians favourite Aussie. Every 90s kid used to copy his action in ground. Spin wizard . Cricket world is poorer without him. — millennial (@IndusMillennial) March 5, 2022

Warne featured for Australia in 145 Test matches and took 708 wickets, which makes him the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan. Also a World Cup winner, he took 293 wickets in 194 ODI games.