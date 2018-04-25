When Sachin Tendulkar Shouted At VVS Laxman And Got Scolded Back Home

It has been twenty years since Sachin Tendulkar launched a murderous assault on the Australian bowlers at the jam-packed Sharjah Cricket Stadium and helped India enter the finals of the Coca-Cola Cup in 1998. One of the greatest knocks by the batting legend is still etched in the memories of fans. In a video interview with former team-mate VVS Laxman , Tendulkar recalled his historic 143-run effort in Sharjah. The knock is also remembered as the 'Desert Storm' inning.

"I was fortunate that I was at non-strikers end," Laxman said during the video chat with Tendulkar aired on iplt20.com.

Recalling the knock, Tendulkar said how he got scolded by his brother for shouting at Laxman in the middle.

"I got shouted at when I got back home. My brother shouted at me for shouting at you. He said what were you doing in the middle, he is your team-mate, he is supporting you and you are shouting at him. I said I am sorry. I will never do that again," Tendulkar said.

Legends corner: VVS Laxman interviews ‘birthday boy’ Sachin Tendulkar https://t.co/psEWWyaKRI — sportsfunda (@sportsfunda1) April 25, 2018

"I can assure you that his knock (143) was one of the best I have seen," Laxman said.

Riding on a stellar Michael Bevan century, Australia posted a competitive total of 284 for 7.

Tendulkar responded with a brilliant inning of 143 against a formidable bowling attack including Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz. Tendulkar's innings that day was called the 'Desert Storm' after the play was suspended for around 25 minutes because of a dust storm that swept through the venue.

When play resumed, India's victory target was reduced to 277 in 46 overs.

Tendulkar was eventually dismissed for 143 off 131 balls including 9 fours and 5 sixes.

India fell 26 runs short of victory but Tendulkar's inning lifted India beyond the required 237 edging New Zealand to qualify for the final two days later.

In the video interview, Tendulkar also termed Wankhede Stadium as a 'special venue'.

"This is special venue for me. This is where it all started for me. I made my first-class debut here. I won the 2011 World Cup here. And, I played my retirement match here as well. Wankhede has always been a special venue for me," Tendulkar said.