When Jinder Mahal, 'The Modern Day Maharaja', Met Sachin Tendulkar

The wrestler also presented 'The Modern day Maharaja' t-shirts to Sachin and Arjun. © Twitter

Current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who also goes by the name of 'The Modern-Day Maharaja' met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar and invited them to a WWE LIVE event scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on December 8 and 9. Mahal took to Twitter and posted photos with Sachin and Arjun. "Thrilled to invite @sachin_rt the master blaster to watch me at #WWELive in India," Mahal's post read.

The WWE Live event will feature Mahal, who will take on former Universal champion Kevin Owens. The Indo-Canadian wrestler will be accompanied by The Singh Brothers to the event.

Apart from Owens, Mahal and the Singh brothers, the other stars who will be turning up for the December 8 and 9 events include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, WWE Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and more.

Mahal has grown up in a wrestling family. He is a nephew of Stampede Wrestling legend Gama Singh.

The 31-year-old began his professional wrestling career at the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Calgary, Alberta and did his training under Rick Bognar.