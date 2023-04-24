Sachin Tendulkar celebrated a special occasion on Monday. It's the cricket legend's 50th birthday and wishes poured for him from all quarters. It has been a decade since Sachin retired from international cricket but his impact on the game is there for all to see. Apart from holding multiple batting records, Sachin's gentleman personality rubbed off on others as well. He is very well-respected across the world for his calm demeanour. Yuvraj Singh, long-time teammate of Sachin Tendulkar and one of his illustrious juniors, has now revealed an unknown fact about him while wishing him on his birthday. Yuvraj also revealed that Sachin is a great table tennis player.

"I want to say a lot of things but I have to be careful what I say to him. When he gets angry, you've got to make sure that you stay away from him! The greater he's become, the more humble he is. He's an artist when it comes to cricket. You cannot beat him in table tennis, no matter how hard you try," Yuvraj Singh said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"I was shooting with him the other day and told him it's your 50th birthday. We've got something special. An he was like, no it's my 25th birthday. He's been like a mentor to me. Especially in my tough times, he has helped me with his positivity. Happy birthday master! Lots of love and best wishes. It's a special one."

He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! pic.twitter.com/uHJe8sANw9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has rated Sachin Tendulkar as technically the best batter he has ever played against, adding that the legendary Indian cricketer always found a way to combat anything the bowlers threw at him. Ponting added that he would wait for Virat Kohli to end his international career before drawing a "fair comparison" between the two Indian cricketing giants.

"I've said forever, Sachin's technically the best batter that I've ever seen, and played with or against.

"Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it, whether it was in India or Australia," Ponting said on 'ICC Review' on the eve of Tendulkar's 50th birthday.

With PTI inputs