Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated altercation after Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday. Defending a total of 126/9, RCB bundled out LSG for 108 to avenge the defeat they had suffered against the KL Rahul-led side in the first leg of the ongoing edition. The game on Monday night was marred by a war of words between RCB batter Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir.

Rivalry between the Gambhir-Kohli duo is not new. They have confronted each other in the past as well. Be it in 2013 IPL or in the 2016 edition, the two have barely held themselves from taking on each other whenever their teams clashed.

However, the duo's relationship was not as poor in the beginning. When Kohli started playing for senior India team and Gambhir was a pro, the two used to share a cordial bond.

Such was their relationship that Gambhir had even given away his Man-of-the-Match award to Kohli -- who had scored his maiden international century -- after the duo guided India to a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in an ODI match at the Eden Gardens.

In 2009, Gautam Gambhir gave his MOM award to Virat Kohli for his maiden. It's a priceless moment for any young player. But #ViratKohli hate GG. Virat should remembered what GG has done for him and should respect GG. #RCBvLSG #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4aRbYUmdlS — Afrid Mahmud Rifat (@amr_801) May 2, 2023

Chasing 316 in the fourth ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka, India lost two wickets at the score of 23. After this, the duo of Kohli and Gambhir stitched a 224-run partnership for the third wicket to take India to a dominating position. While Kohli fell for 107, Gambhir carried on and scored 150 not out to take India home.