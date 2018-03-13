Rohit Sharma-led India avenged their opening match loss after thumping Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday in the fourth T20I Twenty20 International tri-nation series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. India now shift their focus on Bangladesh as they look to continue their winning form in the fifth T20I on Wednesday. Indian middle-order batsmen came to the fore on Monday with both Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik helping India script a win over the island nation. Paceman Shardul Thakur picked four key wickets to set up a comfortable victory. The 26-year-old Thakur, playing his fifth T20I international, impressed with his pace and guile to help India dismiss the hosts for 152-9. In reply, India coasted to the target with nine balls to spare, thanks to a stellar batting display by Pandey and Karthik.
When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 5th T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When will the 5th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh be played?
The 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played on March 14.
Where will the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh be played?
The 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
How do I watch the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh live?
The 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.
What time does the live coverage of the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh start?
The live broadcast of the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh online?
Live scores, updates and analysis for the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.