Since taking over the captaincy reins from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma has had some phenomenal results as India's skipper. In fact, the Hitman has won 10 bilateral series on the trot, a feat that any player in the world would be proud to achieve. While there's no denying the difference in captaincy styles of the two stalwarts, former New Zealand star Corey Anderson has given insights into what separates the two as captains.

In a chat with CricketNext on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket, Anderson said that Virat makes a lot of decisions on the field on the basis of what he sees whereas Rohit believes in a more proactive approach.

"They've probably got slightly different ways of doing it. I think Virat is more on the field, he kind of sees things as they are and then goes by that. Rohit's kind of involved in a lot of those meetings, and I think he reads the game very, very well. I think he's sort of just very proactive about how he does things. He kind of backs himself and, because I said he's proactive, he'll make an opportunity and he'll go with it. Whether it works or not, it's a different question, he backs it and backs his bowlers to go and do it as well. We've seen with the Mumbai Indians team how well he's led that team over many, many years," Anderson said.

Anderson had the opportunity to play for Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, hence, he understands the Hitman's style of leadership a little more. But, the Kiwi cricketer believes both Rohit and Kohli are excellent captains in their own way.

"He's had some very, very good players in those positions to be able to rely on as well. And I think sometimes the captaincy can come down to that as well, the personnel you've got. And if you've got bankers like they did had Hardik and they have Bumrah obviously and things like that, it makes it a little bit easier to be able to kind of go back to those guys, stick to a plan and know that they're probably gonna deliver more odds and not. Virat probably had a little bit of fluctuation between personnel with Bangalore and things like that. It makes it probably a little bit harder to have. It's a consistent plan to go to as well, but I think they're very good captains in their own," he added.

Promoted

"But obviously I played a little bit more under Rohit, so I got to probably see him a little bit more and see how he worked as well. So yeah, I think they're both very good captains."

Under Kohli, Team India didn't quite succeed when it comes to ICC events. The sub-continent giants will be looking to change that trend as Rohit leads them in Australia at the T20 World Cup 2022.

