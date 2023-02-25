England's Ollie Pope took a sensational catch to dismiss New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell on Day 2 of the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. The incident occurred on the final ball of the 33rd over when Mitchell, batting on 13, tried to defend Jack Leach's delivery at full stretch. However, to his surprise Pope, who was deployed at silly point, showed tremendous reflexes and plucked the ball diving down to his right.

England are on the verge of a series sweep after dominating day two at the Basin Reserve, reducing the Black Caps to 138-7 when rain forced an early end, having earlier declared their first innings at 435-8.

Stokes only declared once Root had reached 153 not out, the 32-year-old having advanced easily from 101 overnight, unperturbed by the early dismissal on Saturday of Harry Brook for 186.

Anderson (3-37) then stepped up with the ball, unleashing a lethal opening spell that validated his elevation this week to top spot in the world Test bowling rankings - at 40, the oldest player to hold the perch.

The exacting paceman removed Devon Conway (0) and Kane Williamson (4) to have the hosts languishing at 12-2, before dismissing Will Young (2) after the break.

Red-hot England have employed the same mix of aggressive batting and potent new-ball bowling that was at the heart of their commanding 267-run win in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

All three batsmen feathered edges to gloveman Ben Foakes, extending the number of Test victims caught by a wicketkeeper off Anderson to 188 - 36 more than any other bowler.

Spinner Jack Leach (3-45) ripped through the middle order, leaving New Zealand staring at a 297-run deficit with three days remaining.

Left-handers Tom Latham (35) and Henry Nicholls (30) looked to be launching a rearguard action, but both fell when attempting to reverse-sweep Leach, offering catches to fielders around the bat.

(With AFP Inputs)

