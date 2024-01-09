Cheteshwar Pujara, a veteran of many Test battles, finds himself on the sidelines currently. He is out of the National team and was ignored for the two-Test series against South Africa. Whether he will be chosen for the upcoming Test series vs England is also not known. On Sunday, Cheteshwar Pujara showed his insatiable hunger for runs with his 17th double hundred in first-class cricket before Prerak Mankad's all-round show put Saurashtra in command of their Ranji Trophy opener against Jharkhand.

Pujara's latest heroics earned him huge praise from former Indian cricket team player Mohammad Kaif.

"Regardless of what the national selectors think of him, Pujara keeps scoring runs. His commitment should be a lesson for all youngsters playing the game. #pujara" Mohammed Kaif wrote in a post on X.

Talking about the match, Kumar Suraj scored a fine hundred for Jharkhand but Saurashtra walked away with three points in their drawn Ranji Trophy Group A game on Monday. Resuming day four at 140 for two, Jharkhand reached 306 for three at tea time when players of both teams decided to shake hands.

Jharkhand were dismissed for 142 on the opening day before Saurashtra amassed 578 for four to take a massive first innings lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 243 off 356 balls stood out in Saurashtra's innings. Prerak Mankad also scored 104 not out off 176 balls.

On day four, Suraj (113 not out off 261 balls) reached the three-figure mark with a six after opener Kumar Deobrat (91 off 169) could not get a hundred.

Suraj stitched an unbeaten 123-run stand with Virat Singh (51 not out off 153 balls).

In Lahli, no play was possible on day four in the game between Haryana and Rajasthan.

Only 42 overs were bowled in the game in which Haryana struggled to 100 for six. Bad light played spoilsport through the game.

Brief Scores: At Rajkot: Jharkhand 142 in 49 overs and 306/3 in 109 overs (Kumar Deobrat 91, Kumar Suraj 113 not out; Prerak Mankad 2/27) vs Saurashtra 578/4 decl in 156 overs. Match drawn.

