Australia were firmly in the driving seat despite a spirited Sri Lankan fightback to reach 229-9 at stumps on day one of the second Test in Galle on Thursday. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece. Sri Lanka, who won the toss and opted to bat, had looked to be in control at 93-1 -- putting behind them the loss of the first Test by an innings and 242 runs last week. But Dimuth Karunaratne -- in his 100th and final Test -- was slow to bring his bat down, dragging a ball from Lyon on to his stumps for 36 and handing Australia a crucial breakthrough. The hosts soon nosedived to 127-5 during a chaotic hour that left Sri Lanka reeling.

Amidst the ruins, Dinesh Chandimal stood tall.

Sri Lanka's standout performer in the first Test amid the wreckage, Chandimal waged a lone battle with a defiant, back-to-the-wall 74, peppered with six boundaries and a towering six.

Just as he looked set to take Sri Lanka to safer shores, Alex Carey produced a moment of brilliance -- stumping Chandimal off left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to send alarm bells ringing.

Australia spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori paid tribute to Chandimal, who he said played "exceptionally well", but said that Sri Lanka had been "a lot more aggressive in the first Test".

The only remaining recognized batter, Kusal Mendis, found a willing ally in off-spinner Ramesh Mendis.

Recalled to the side for this crucial clash, Ramesh played the perfect supporting act, adding a vital 65-run stand for the seventh wicket with his namesake.

The Australians threw everything at them, but the duo held firm, negotiating the sharp turn and extra bounce with aplomb.

While Ramesh was rock-solid in defence, Kusal took a more aggressive route.

The tourists, frustrated by their inability to break the stand, eventually turned to the second new ball -- and Starc delivered with immediate effect.

Steaming in at speeds north of 145 kph, Starc was relentless, with Ramesh edging one behind.

The left-arm quick struck again off the very next delivery, with Prabath Jayasuriya feathering one to the slip cordon, leaving the Australians sniffing a collapse.

With Starc on a hat-trick, Nishan Peiris walked in under immense pressure -- and was bowled by Kuhnemann.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis kept the scoreboard ticking and reached his well-earned half-century with a single to long-off.

Sri Lanka batting coach Thilina Kandamby said the second session had been "disappointing" and that Australia had taken "a firm grip on the game".

"Given the scenario of the game, we will be happy if Kusal Mendis is able to help us to get to 275", he said.

Hundreds of Australian supporters have travelled to Galle, with former players Geoff Marsh and Merv Hughes leading large touring contingents.

Sri Lanka made three changes to the side that slumped to their heaviest Test defeat in the series opener, bringing in opener Pathum Nissanka, fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Ramesh Mendis.

Australia handed a debut to 21-year-old all-rounder Cooper Connolly in place of Todd Murphy.

