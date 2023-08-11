Shikhar Dhawan has been an ever-reliable opening option in the Indian cricket team for long. But in the last year, Dhawan has seen his stakes falling in Indian cricket. He is the captain of the Punjab Kings team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has performed decently in the league too, but a national team call-up seems to be constantly getting out of reach. Reports had suggested that Dhawan would lead the second-string Indian side that was going to play at the Asian Games but leave alone captaincy, Dhawan was not even picked for the tournament.

With Shubman Gill joining Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order, it seems the Indian team has moved on from Dhawan, who had become a one-format player until he was dropped from the ODI side following the Bangladesh tour in December 2022. The ever-optimistic Dhawan, who has been among India's leading ODI batters over the past decade, said he can't foresee what is in store for him but will be ready if an opportunity knocks on the door.

"I will be ready, of course (for the comeback). That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent," Dhawan told news agency PTI in an interview.

"I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that," said the southpaw who remains a centrally-contracted cricketer and spends a lot of time at the National Cricket Academy.

If the India comeback doesn't happen, Dhawan has an IPL trophy to win for Punjab Kings. He also expressed his keenness to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy before the IPL.

"I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it.

"Also I have to prepare for the IPL. I will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali and, hopefully, the Vijay Hazare as well," he said referring to the two domestic tournaments.

With PTI inputs